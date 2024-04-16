New York, Apr 16 (PTI) "Man of Steel" star Henry Cavill and girlfriend, television executive Natalie Viscuso are set to welcome their first child.

Cavill spoke to entertainment outlet Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of his upcoming film "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare" where he shared the news.

"I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are both very excited about it. I'm sure you'll see much more of that," the actor told the publication when she asked him about embracing fatherhood.

Cavill, 40, and Viscuso, who is in her late 30s, made their relationship Instagram official in April 2021 when they shared a photo of themselves playing chess on their respective profiles.

The couple made their red carpet debut in New York City in late 2022 for the premiere of Cavill's Netflix movie "Enola Holmes 2".

Viscuso is a TV executive at Vertigo Entertainment. She and Cavill are also collaborating on a screen adaptation of the miniature wargame "Warhammer 40,000".

