Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Humans in the Loop, the award-winning feature on an Adivasi woman working as an AI data-labeller, is all set to be released soon.

Celebrated filmmakers Kiran Rao and Biju Toppo have come on board as executive producers.

Also Read | 'Baaghi 4': Is Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt's Upcoming Actioner a South Remake Like Rest of the Franchise? Here's What We Know!.

On being associated with the film, Kiran in a press note said, "I loved Humans in the Loop from the very first viewing. It is deeply moving and thought-provoking. The film has wings and carries a very important global message about technology, labour, and the knowledge systems we risk losing. Supporting this project felt both urgent and necessary."

Biju Toppo added, "This film speaks directly to the lives of people I personally have known and seen. For too long, Adivasi perspectives has remained invisible, not just in history, but even in how we imagine the future. Humans in the Loop boldly expresses our perspective. Having seen the film from its inception I'm proud to say that it's both a regional film and a global at the same time."

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Juhi Parmar Reveals Her Fond Childhood Memory From Ganpati; 'Every Year We Eagerly Wait for Bappa'.

Directed by Aranya Sahay and produced by Mathivanan Rajendran, Sarabhi Ravichandran, Shilpa Kumar and Aranya through Storiculture's Impact Fellowship and SAUV Films, the film is set in Jharkhand and follows Nehma, an Oraon Adivasi woman whose livelihood in AI data-labelling exposes the hidden labour that powers "smart" technologies.

To reach audiences across India, the producers have adopted an alternative distribution model supported by an Impact Distribution fund initiated by the Museum of Imagined Futures. The film will release through a mix of theatrical and curated independent screenings, beginning 5 September 2025 at Cinepolis Andheri in Mumbai, followed by openings in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, and Bengaluru from 12 September onwards.

The makers have also planned a cinema of the people initiative, inviting audiences to request for specific screenings in their cities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)