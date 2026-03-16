Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Hindi edition of author Tanuja Chaturvedi's book 'Hum Dono: The Dev and Goldie Story' was launched at the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) in Mumbai on Monday.

The event was attended by filmmaker and actor Amol Gupte as the chief guest.

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Originally published in English by Bloomsbury India in 2024, the book received very positive reviews from critics and readers alike, according to a release.

The work traces the journey of legendary filmmaker brothers Dev Anand and Vijay Anand, capturing their creative partnership, personal bond and the evolution of their cinematic vision.

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'Hum Dono: The Dev and Goldie Story' explores the brothers' film careers through a narrative filled with behind-the-scenes anecdotes, lesser-known stories from the sets, and insights into how the socio-political changes in India across decades found expression in their films.

The book also delves into their personal relationship, the creative synergy that shaped many iconic movies, and the legacy they left behind in Hindi cinema.

"This book has been a deeply personal and fascinating journey for me. Dev Anand and Vijay Anand were not just extraordinary filmmakers but also brothers whose creative relationship shaped some of the most memorable moments in Hindi cinema. Bringing this story to Hindi readers felt important because the legacy of Dev and Goldie belongs to a wider audience that grew up watching their films," Tanuja Chaturvedi said, as per a press release.

She added, "I knew both of them, and the book is deeply personal with several fascinating anecdotes, stories from film sets, creative disagreements, and moments of deep camaraderie."

Welcoming the gathering, Vishwas Deoskar, CEO of IICT, emphasised the importance of documenting film history. "Books such as Hum Dono play a crucial role in helping younger generations understand the artistic and cultural journeys that shaped the industry," he said.

IICT also signed an MoU with the Publications Division to collaborate on the printing and publication of books and knowledge resources related to India's AVGC-XR and creative technology ecosystem.

Under this partnership, the Publications Division will act as the official publisher for selected IICT works, while IICT will retain full copyright and intellectual property rights and manage distribution and circulation. (ANI)

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