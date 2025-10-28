Los Angeles [US], October 28 (ANI): The hit 1962 song 'Monster Mash' is all set to be turned into an animated movie at Miramax.

Miramax CEO Jonathan Glickman, who has been behind such haunted hits as Netflix's second most watched series Wednesday, and The Addams Family animated movies at MGM, has optioned the rights from Reservoir and Capizzi Music Co, Deadline reported.

Performed by Bobby "Boris" Pickett, who co-wrote it with Lenny Capizzi, the track has been hailed by Billboard as the 'Greatest Halloween Song of All Time'.

"Monster Mash" continually has re-emerged on the charts during the holiday season over the decades, and it's been streamed more than 500 million times worldwide with reported annual $1 million royalties.

Pickett told Billboard that he penned the ditty in less than two hours with Capizzi, and the song was recorded in one take, produced by Gary S. Paxton, as per Deadline.

In its lyrics, "Monster Mash" lends itself to a movie: The tune is sung in the first-person by a mad scientist whose monster, late one evening, rises from his slab to perform a new dance, inspired the early-'60s dance craze the Mashed Potato.

The new dance becomes "the hit of the land" when the scientist throws a party for other monsters, those guests including Wolfman, Igor, Mummy, vocal group The Crypt-Kicker Five, Dracula and his son. (ANI)

