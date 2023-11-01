Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Setting the right tone of patriotism, the makers of India's first aerial action film 'Fighter' launched 'Spirit Of Fighter' after a thrilling first motion poster.

Now, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone have finally wrapped the shooting of the film.

Also Read | Karwa Chauth 2023: Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Mira Rajput, Geeta Basra and Natasha Dalal Perform The Rituals at Sunita Kapoor’s Residence (Watch Video).

Director Siddharth Anand on Wednesday grabbed eyeballs with his Instagram story as he dropped the most awaited update on 'Fighter'.

While sharing a picture from the sets, he wrote, "And it's a film shoot wrap on #FIGHTER !"

Also Read | Mohanlal Salutes His Territorial Army Battalion on Raising Day (View Pic).

Hrithik also re-shared Siddharth's post on his Instagram story.

'Fighter' is being touted as India's first aerial action film. Superstars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor share screen space for the first time.

Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi are also a part of 'Fighter'.

Siddharth Anand announced the film in 2021.

Taking to social media, he wrote, "This is definitely one of the most exciting moments of my life to bring together two of my favourite stars, Hrithik and Deepika, for the first time to the Indian and global audience. I am thrilled to begin the journey of MARFLIX, a production house dedicated to action film making in India. I start this journey of Marflix along with my life partner Mamta Anand. Starting MARFLIX with Hrithik is special as he is someone who has seen me even working as an AD, then as a director on two films and now I am not just his director but I'm also starting my production house with him."

The film is set to release across cinemas on January 25, 2024. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)