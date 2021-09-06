Washington [US], September 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Hugh Jackman's father Christopher John Jackman has passed away.

On Monday, Hugh took to Instagram to share the sad news with his fans.

"In the early hours of Father's Day (AU), my Dad peacefully passed away. And whilst there is deep sadness, I am filled with such gratitude and love. My Dad was, in a word, extraordinary. He devoted his life to his family, his work and his faith. I pray he is now at peace with God," he wrote.

Several social media users have paid their condolences to Hugh.

"Sorry for your loss," a fan commented.

"Rest in peace. Sending condolences and best wishes to you, and your loved ones," another netizen wrote.

Last year, on the occasion of Father's Day, Hugh had penned an emotional note for his father, saying the latter "taught me to always keep my promises."

"Even if it turns out that there's a better option or something that will benefit me more. Be true to your word. #happyfathersday," he had added.

Christopher John Jackman was believed to have been around 84 years old. (ANI)

