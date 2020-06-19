New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): Sharing a still of his hit film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,' actor Abhay Deol on Friday slammed Bollywood for "shamelessly" lobbying against him and said that despite being one of the leads of the film, he was demoted as the supporting actor in "almost all the award functions."

Deol took to Instagram to share the still from the film featuring him, director-actor Farhan Akhtar and actor Hrithik Roshan and penned down a long caption along with it.

He began the note talking about the film and said that he feels the need to chant the title of the film to himself.

"Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara", released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed," he wrote.

He then went on to share how he and Farhan Akhtar were demoted as only supporting actors during award functions and the film was reduced to a love story.

"I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as 'supporting actors.' Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as 'actors in a leading role'," Deol wrote.

"So by the industry's own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes," he added.

He ended the note by sharing that as a mark of protest against the industry, Deol had then boycotted all the award functions.

"There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it.#familyfareawards," his caption read.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' was an adventure drama with an ensemble cast of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin and Naseeruddin Shah.

The critically acclaimed film was released in 2011 and was a major hit at the box office. (ANI)

