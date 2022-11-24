Hyderabad [Telangana], November 24 (ANI): Superstar Mahesh Babu's father and veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna recently passed away and many political and film fraternities extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

After more than a week, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram on Thursday to express his feelings and emotions for his late father.

He penned a beautiful, heartwarming note on Instagram. He wrote, "Your life was celebrated... your passing is being celebrated even more... Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly... daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration... my courage... all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me that I never really felt before... Now I'm fearless... Your light will shine in me forever... I will carry your legacy forward... I will make you even more proud... Love you Nanna.. My Superstar ."

Krishna, father of Mahesh Babu, passed away in Hyderabad on November 15, 2022. The legendary icon suffered a cardiac arrest on November 14 and was put on a ventilator. He was 79 years old.

Krishna was awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to cinema in 2009. He acted in more than 350 films and is credited with bringing many firsts into Telugu cinema including Cinemascope, Eastmancolor and DTS.

2022 has been a difficult year for Mahesh Babu. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi. (ANI)

