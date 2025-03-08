New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The International Buddhist Confederation (IBS), in association with The Foundation for Universal Responsibility of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, will organise 'The Bodhipath Film Festival' at the India International Centre, New Delhi, on March 10 and 11.

According to the Ministry of Culture's press note, the festival will aim to combine Buddhist philosophy and cinematic storytelling, offering a platform for global audiences to engage with films that reflect the teachings and values of Buddhism.

The festival will feature screenings of ten highly recommended global films over two days, the note said. The films have been curated to reflect the beauty of Buddhist practices and experiences and the appreciation of values such as compassion, mindfulness, and impermanence.

In addition to the film screenings, the festival will host four panel discussions, each designed to seek the crux of the themes and insights presented in the films. The broad topics for the panel discussions include:

Relevance of Buddhist Films in India - Past, Present and Future

Opportunity and Challenges in Spiritual Filmmaking

Concept of Art in Buddha Dhamma

Mindful Communication.

The Bodhipath Film Festival seeks to highlight the intricate connection between Buddhist philosophy and the art of filmmaking. As per the press note, much like the meticulous journey toward spiritual awakening in Buddha Dhamma, filmmaking is a process of careful observation, artistic precision, and deep introspection. Every frame and interaction in a Buddhist film becomes a meditative act, shaping both the storyteller and the viewer's perspective on life and existence.

The Bodhipath Film Festival aims to celebrate and showcase the rich spiritual, cultural, and philosophical traditions of Buddha Dhamma through the motion picture medium.

The film festival underscores the universality of Dhamma, reflecting common values between various traditions, practices, and beliefs across Asian Buddhist countries as individuals, families, societies, and nations at large grapple with contemporary challenges.

As stated in the press note, the festival will aim to illuminate and nurture Buddha Dhamma's core values through powerful cinematic expression.

The panel discussions in the festivals will serve as a bridge between filmmakers, scholars, and audiences, encouraging meaningful dialogue and the exchange of ideas. (ANI)

