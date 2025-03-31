Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): 'The Phantom of the Opera', one of the most iconic broadway shows of Andrew Lloyd Webber, recently made its debut in India with a record-breaking run at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The spectacular four-week run of 'The Phantom of the Opera' at NMACC celebrated a historic milestone in the cultural landscape of our country.

Also Read | Sanoj Mishra Arrested: Director, Who Offered Film to Monalisa From Maha Kumbh Mela, Taken Into Custody Over Assault and Rape (Watch Video).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DH3T3jUJmzu/?hl=en

Premiering in India on March 5, 2025, the iconic production by Andrew Lloyd Webber captivated more than 55,000 viewers, making it NMACC's biggest and most successful international musical in the past year.

Also Read | Volkan Konak Dies: Renowned Turkish Singer Passes Away After Collapsing on Stage During Concert in Cyprus.

With 32 sensational performances, the beloved tale of tragic romance transported audiences to the majestic Paris Opera House, as they experienced a breathtaking set, live orchestra, and world-class performances.

A monumental collaboration of over 100 artists, including 37 cast members, 17 orchestra musicians, and a dedicated touring and transfer crew, brought this stunning spectacle to life, offering an unforgettable, one-of-a-kind experience.

NMACC's innovative marketing campaign for this Broadway-favourite won audiences through its creative approach. CGI visuals of the Phantom's iconic mask appeared over the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, while cluster billboards sparked anticipation. Teasers of the musical's overture on Spotify, takeovers of food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato, Snapchat filters of the Phantom's mask are just a few of the interactive initiatives that kept the excitement growing.

Exclusive mask and rose-studded installations, and a dedicated store offering Phantom merchandise further amplified audience engagement. These inventive strategies contributed significantly to the show's outstanding reception.

This momentous debut marked the second anniversary of NMACC, reflecting Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani's heartfelt commitment to bringing the best of India and the world.

In the last two years, the Cultural Centre has welcomed over 2 million viewers and hosted more than 7,000 artists. From iconic international productions like 'The Sound of Music', 'MAMMA MIA!', 'Matilda the Musical', and 'Life of Pi', to Indian masterpieces such as 'The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation', NMACC continues to push the boundaries of cultural excellence. The unprecedented success of 'The Phantom of the Opera' further underscores this unwavering commitment to bringing the world's finest artistic experiences to Indian audiences.

As the Cultural Centre enters its third year, it remains committed to its goal of inspiring creativity, offering immersive experiences, and providing a platform to showcase talent. The 'world's best-loved musical', which garnered overwhelming love from fans across India and around the world, ushers in a new chapter in NMACC's journey, filled with innovative possibilities and groundbreaking performances.

With a staggering audience turnout, this musical marked not only a remarkable anniversary celebration but also the beginning of an exciting new year, promising even more exceptional entertainment to come. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)