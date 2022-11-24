Panaji, Nov 24 (PTI) The second edition of '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' concluded here Thursday with the award ceremony of the '53-Hour Challenge', which was launched by Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur earlier this week.

Organised as a part of the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), the competition provided a challenge to the 75 young creative minds to produce a short film on their idea of 'India@100' in 53 hours.

"As we celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and march towards 100 years of India's independence, I am glad that 75 young filmmakers from all over India got the opportunity to showcase their skills and talent as part of the 53-Hour Challenge," Thakur said.

This segment of IFFI 2022 was powered by the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in collaboration with Shorts TV.

The five short films produced as part of the group competition showcasing the idea of "India@100" were judged by a three member jury panel, led by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, and comprising of Armstrong Pame, Deputy Secretary (Films-I), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and Carter Pilcher, CEO and Founder, ShortsTV.

"The winners were 'team purple' who submitted a film titled "Dear Diary", which was appreciated by the jury for its story of a woman who is forced to confront her past trauma when she meets with her sister who wants to visit the same event where her abuse took place.

"The five short films produced by the ‘Creative Minds of Tomorrow' showcase their vision of India@100 and it is commendable that the best film - 'Dear Diary', not only has a woman protagonist, but it has also been directed by a woman," the minister said congratulating the winning team.

"This is a testament to India's nari shakti, and how women of the country are leading the transformation across sectors with the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat @100," he added.

The winning team was awarded a cheque of Rs 2,25,000/- by the jury.

Team orange presented "Antardrishti (the insight)", a story of a man who has not stepped out of his home for several years and has to confront the outside world and the smaller joys of life.

The yellow team's entry was titled "The Ring", which centered around a young woman who is confronted with a tradition she doesn't agree with, while team green presented "Almost", a story of a young girl who discovers that a child can have both father and mother.

Team pink presented "Sau Ka Note", set in a world where physical money is obsolete and a child has to figure out how to use a Rs 100 note he has been given.

All the five short films will premiere on Shorts Tv on November 27 across India, America , Europe and Latin America.

IFFI concluded on Sunday.

