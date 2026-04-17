Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 (ANI): The teaser for 'IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies' has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into a campus where things have gone drastically wrong.

Set within an elite engineering institute, the teaser drops viewers into the middle of a rapidly unfolding crisis. With flashes of students behaving erratically, moments of sudden violence, and a growing sense of unrest, it hints at an outbreak that spreads faster than it can be understood - turning a once-safe campus into a zone of chaos.

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"Blending elements of horror, comedy, and campus drama, IIZ: Indian Institute of Zombies positions itself as an unconventional take on the zombie genre, where survival becomes central to the story," the makers said, as per a press release.

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The film features an ensemble cast including Jessie Lever, Anupriya Goenka, Mohan Kapur, Ranjan Raj, Shivani Paliwal, Shantanu Anam, Rose Sardana, Sachin Kavetham, and Tanishq Chaudhary.

The story is written and produced by Kunj Sanghvi, Senior Vice President of Content at Kuku, with Hussain and Abbas Dalal serving as screenwriters.

Directed by Gaganjeet Singh and Alok Dwivedi of Low Gravity Productions, the film marks Kuku - an AI-driven storytelling platform's first theatrical feature.

It is set to release in theatres on May 8. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)