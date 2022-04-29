New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): International Dance Day is an occasion that is celebrated annually on April 29 to mark Jean-Georges Noverre's birthday and as Indians, this art form has been an integral part of our lives due to Bollywood.

The Hindi film industry is incomplete without songs and dance sequences. Actors go through rigorous training sessions to learn the perfect choreography and the final product that they deliver on the screen shows that.

While the list of Bollywood actors who are also great dancers is long, here's a look at some of these individuals.

Hrithik Roshan

Bollywood's Greek God is not only known for his sculpted body and charismatic looks but also for his groove on the dance floor. He first impressed audiences with his dance in 'EK Pal Ka Jeena' from 'Kaho Na Pyaar Hai' and has never looked back since. His body seems to be fluid and he moves with so much ease that even the toughest steps appear simple.

Tiger Shroff

Tiger's dance flow is like melting butter on freshly toasted bread. Ever since his Bollywood debut with 'Heropanti' the actor has swayed viewers with his moves. He is often compared to Hrithik Roshan in terms of their similar dancing styles.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid, who once was a student of choreographer Shiamak Davar's dance school, is a talented dancer who has given memorable performances in 'Nagada', 'Chance pe dance' and 'Mauja hi Mauja' among others. He has also given several tributes to Michael Jackson by doing the moonwalk.

Madhuri Dixit

Known as the dancing queen of Bollywood, Madhuri is someone who never fails to disappoint fans with her dance moves. A trained Kathak dancer, she started learning the art form when she was just 3. Madhuri can ace classical and filmi moves with equal grace and elegance.

Nora Fatehi

From 'Dilbar' to 'O Saki Saki' and 'Garmi', Nora has been an inspiration to many budding dancers. The recreated version of the song 'Dilbar', on which she performed, had reportedly crossed 20 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours of its release, which goes on to prove the hold her dance moves have over the audience. (ANI)

