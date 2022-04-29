Actress Rasika Dugal is quite excited about her upcoming show 'Adhura' in which she has got a chance to explore a new genre of horror. Adhura outlines a story set in an elite boarding school with a dark secret that will shake up the lives of everyone connected to it. Out of Love 2: Rasika Dugal Recalls Moment From Shoot of Her Web Series, Says ‘Beauty of the Nilgiris Will Always Remain With Me’.

Directed by Gaurav Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, it is also featuring Ishwak Singh. Rasika said, "It is exciting for me to experiment with a new genre. And that too supernatural horror. I am easily spooked and therefore haven't watched any horror story at all. So this one is all kinds of new for me. Spike: Rasika Dugal Shares Pictures From the Mountains as She Resumes Shooting for Her Sports Drama.

With this script, I realised on the second day of the shoot that I couldn't go over my lines after 5 pm if I wanted a good night's sleep. What is special about the show is that besides having all the elements of horror, the story is also very poignant." The show will be releasing on Prime Video.

