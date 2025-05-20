Cannes [France], May 20 (ANI): Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi appeared at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival.

His film 'It Was Just an Accident' was recently screened at the film festival. It earned a nearly eight-minute standing ovation at its premiere on Tuesday, as per Variety.

Also Read | Gold Smuggling Case: Actress Ranya Rao and 2nd Accused Tarun Raju Get Conditional Bail.

In his speech, Panahi gave a shout out to the filmmakers who are currently imprisoned in Iran, saying he felt some guilt upon being released from prison.

"I turned around and saw a very high wall. And behind this wall, all these other loved ones, all these people remained behind this wall. I wondered how I could be happy, how I could feel free, if they were still inside," he said.

Also Read | 'Bhairavam' Teaser Launch: Manchu Manoj Turns Emotional at Vijay Kanakamedala's Action Thriller Trailer Launch, Says 'I Am at a Loss for Words After Watching Your Love' – WATCH.

He added, "Today, I'm here with you, I receive this joy, but I feel the same emotion. How can I rejoice? How can I be free while in Iran, there are still so many of the greatest directors and actresses of Iranian cinema, who, because they participated in and supported the demonstrators during the Femme Liberte movement, are today prevented from working?"

Panahi, who is considered one of Iranian cinema's greatest auteurs, previously won prizes "The Circle," "Offside," "This is Not a Film," "Taxi" and "No Bears," winner of the Venice Film Festival's 2022 Special Jury Prize. "Taxi" won the Berlin Golden Bear in 2015, while his "Offside" won the Silver Bear in 2006, as per Variety.

Arrested by Iranian authorities in July 2022 after signing an appeal against police violence, Panahi spent several months behind bars. He was released from prison in February 2023.

This is the first time he has been able to appear at the festival in over 20 years. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)