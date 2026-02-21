VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 21: V Raheja Realty presents La Serena, a thoughtfully crafted residential community in Kandivali West, designed for families who value comfort, openness, and calm everyday living. With well-designed interiors, refined finishes, and carefully planned lifestyle amenities, La Serena brings together the essentials of modern urban living in one of Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhoods.

The vision behind the project is simple: to make daily living feel better. Every detail, from generous layouts to expansive open spaces, reflects a deep understanding of how today's families live. Whether it is spending quality time with loved ones at the podium amenities or returning to bright, airy rooms at the end of the day, La Serena supports a lifestyle that feels effortless and well-balanced.

"At La Serena, we wanted to go beyond just building homes. The idea was to create a low-density, peaceful environment where families can truly experience space, light, and comfort in their everyday lives. It is our vision of refined yet practical luxury for modern Mumbai," said Arch. Arun Pagnis, Sr. Architect.

A Project Designed for Modern Families

La Serena offers well-planned 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences, shaped around openness and practical comfort. The homes feel distinctly spacious from the moment one enters, defined by thoughtful design and cross-ventilated layouts that enhance light and airflow.

Spread across 2.4 acres, the low-density development ensures maximum privacy and peace, with up to four apartments per floor. Each configuration has its own dedicated tower, and the double-height entrance lobbies create a grand yet welcoming sense of arrival.

The living and dining areas are well-planned, comfortably accommodating larger gatherings, while the bedrooms are designed efficiently to accommodate a bed, full-height wardrobes, and a study or dresser without restricting movement. Kitchens come equipped with modular cabinetry, a hob, chimney, stainless steel sink, Kajaria vitrified tiles, MGL gas piping, and a black granite kitchen platform, offering both functionality and refined design. Bathrooms feature premium Kajaria tiles, Duravit sanitary ware, and Hansgrohe faucets, all brought together in a seamless modern aesthetic that reflects quiet luxury.

Lifestyle Amenities for All Age Groups

At the heart of the development is a 1.25-acre lifestyle podium with amenities that include dedicated zones for relaxation, fitness, and social engagement. Some of the key amenities are mentioned below:

- Landscaped Podium

- Gymnasium & Fitness Centre

- Swimming Pool & Kids Pool

- Pool Pavilions

- Box Cricket

- Youth Corner

- Seniors' Corner

- Aroma Garden

- Barbeque Space for Outdoor Parties

- Sunken Deck

- Skating Rink

- Kids Play Area

- Indoor Games

- Outdoor Multi-Purpose Game Court

- Party Hall

- Walking, Jogging & Cycling Track

- Yoga Deck

- Zen Garden

Safety, Security & Smart Infrastructure

La Serena is equipped with CCTV surveillance across common areas and fire safety systems as per regulatory norms. The development also incorporates rainwater harvesting as part of its sustainable infrastructure initiatives. The project offers ample podium parking with ramps for smooth vehicular movement.

A Location Designed for Easy Living

Strategically located off M. G. Road in Kandivali West, La Serena offers excellent citywide connectivity:

- Approximately 5 minutes to the nearest Metro Station

- Approximately 5 minutes to Kandivali Railway Station

- Close proximity to S. V. Road and Link Road

The neighbourhood provides quick access to leading schools, healthcare centres, retail hubs, entertainment zones, and daily conveniences across the Western Suburbs.

Pricing, Possession & Investment Value

La Serena offers 2, 3, and 4 BHK residences starting from ₹2.35 Cr ++. The project is currently under construction and progressing rapidly.

With Kandivali West continuing to witness strong infrastructure growth and rising lifestyle demand, La Serena presents a long-term investment opportunity backed by quality construction and a trusted developer.

About the Developer

V Raheja Realty stands as one of India's trusted real estate names, backed by four decades of crafting high-quality residential and commercial developments across Mumbai and other major cities. Renowned for timely delivery, thoughtful design, and superior construction standards, the brand continues to shape some of the city's most coveted urban addresses.

A Promising New Address

With its modern design, premium amenities, and low-density planning, La Serena is poised to become one of Kandivali West's most desirable residential addresses. The project seamlessly blends comfort, convenience, and peaceful living within a secure, thoughtfully curated community. Strong connectivity, everyday convenience, and trusted development make La Serena an ideal choice for families seeking a balanced city lifestyle.

Interested homebuyers can now book a visit to explore the sample flat and experience the project's space, design, and comfort firsthand. Appointments can be scheduled through the official website: https://laserena.co/

MahaRERA Registration No.: P51800050593

For complete project details, visit the MahaRERA website: https://maharera.maharashtra.gov.in.

