Entertainment News | Irrfan Khan, Vidya Balan Unreleased Film 'The Last Tenant' Gets YouTube Release After 25 Years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): A long-lost cinematic piece of history has resurfaced as the unreleased film 'The Last Tenant', starring late actor Irrfan Khan and actress Vidya Balan, has been released on YouTube nearly 25 years after it was shot.

Believed to be one of Vidya Balan's earliest projects, possibly her first after her stint in television, the film also marks the only on-screen collaboration between Balan and Irrfan Khan, as per the press release.

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Irrfan passed away at a Mumbai hospital on April 29, 2020. He was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and lost his life to it. He was one of Indian cinema's most versatile and globally admired actors. His celebrated body of work includes acclaimed performances in films such as 'The Lunchbox', 'Paan Singh Tomar', 'Maqbool', 'Haider' and 'Piku', alongside international projects like 'Life of Pi' and 'Jurassic World'. Known for his naturalistic style, Irrfan redefined screen acting for a generation, earning critical acclaim in India and abroad before his passing in 2020, leaving behind a legacy that continues to influence cinema worldwide.

Written and Directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, and Produced by Neena and Sarthak Dasgupta the film has been released as a tribute to Irrfan Khan on his death anniversary.

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The project remained shelved for over two decades after the original footage was reportedly lost. It was later recovered when the director discovered a VHS copy, leading to its eventual digital release.

Reflecting on the journey, director Sarthak Dasgupta said in a statement, "I was a novice with everything to learn. I hadn't assisted anyone. I hadn't been to film school. There was no Amazon to order books from. No YouTube to watch tutorials on. Fuelled by pure intuition, I had embarked on a journey, still unsure if it could become a career. Releasing this film now, as a tribute to Irrfan, makes it even more emotional. It feels like revisiting a forgotten dream."

Actor Vidya Balan also shared her emotions on the release, saying, "It feels surreal to see The Last Tenant finally reach audiences. I was just starting out, trying to find my footing...Working with Irrfan was incredibly special then and that much more now considering its the only time i got to share screen space with him.This film is a beautiful reminder of where it all began for me, and I'm glad it is being shared as a tribute to him."

For fans, the release serves as more than just a rediscovered film--it stands as a heartfelt tribute to Irrfan Khan's enduring legacy in Indian cinema. (ANI)

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