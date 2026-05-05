Trisha Krishnan’s Old Video Ranking Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Sex Appeal’ Goes Viral After His Historic TVK Election Win – WATCH

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An old interview featuring actress Trisha Krishnan has resurfaced online, gaining significant traction just as actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay celebrates a historic milestone with his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). The video, which shows Trisha ranking Vijay’s "sex appeal" lower than that of other contemporary stars, has sparked a wave of reactions across social media platforms, contrasting his current political ascent with his long-standing persona in the film industry. DYK Thalapathy Vijay Is a Big Shah Rukh Khan Fan? Know What TVK Chief Said About SRK in Old Interview.

Trisha Krishnan Once Rated Thalapathy Vijay Low on Sex Appeal

The video dates back several years to a promotional interview where Trisha was asked to rank various South Indian actors based on their "sex appeal." In the clip, Trisha places Vijay at the bottom of a list that includes actors like Ajith Kumar, Silambarasan, Suriya, Vikram and Arya.

Despite the lighthearted nature of the original segment, the timing of its reappearance has caught the attention of the Leo actor’s massive fanbase. While some users are sharing the clip as a humorous throwback, others are discussing the evolution of Vijay's public image from a commercial cinema icon to a serious political contender.

Trisha Krishnan's Viral Comment on Vijay’s ‘Sex Appeal’ Resurfaces

Finding it funny that Trisha rated Vijay the lowest in terms of sex appeal, yet she still chose him as a sidechick, Blood is so goated Man ! pic.twitter.com/FmvUqEbMIt — PintuX (@pintya_348) May 4, 2026

The resurfaced footage has triggered a variety of responses from netizens. Supporters of the actor have been quick to defend him, pointing out that "sex appeal" is subjective and that Vijay’s primary appeal lies in his massive screen presence and "mass" charisma.

On the other hand, some fans of the Trisha-Vijay "on-screen pair" who have worked together in hits like Ghilli and Kuruvi have taken the video in stride, noting the friendly rapport the two stars have shared over two decades in the industry. Rumours regarding their off-screen relationship have often circulated in the media, though neither has ever confirmed such claims.

Political Milestone for Thalapathy Vijay and TVK

The viral moment comes at a time when Vijay is dominating headlines for his performance in the political arena. Following the official launch of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the actor has secured a significant victory in recent electoral developments, signalling a shift in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Vijay’s transition from cinema to politics follows in the footsteps of legendary figures like MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. His party’s recent success is seen by many analysts as a testament to his immense popularity and the successful mobilisation of his fan base into a dedicated voter bloc.

Vijay and Trisha Krishnan's Professional Synergy

Despite the old ranking, Trisha and Vijay remain one of the most celebrated duos in Tamil cinema. They most recently reunited for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2023 blockbuster Leo, which was a major commercial success. Trisha Krishnan Net Worth: Salary, Real Estate and More – How Rich Is the ‘South Queen’?.

While social media continues to debate the vintage interview, the focus for most remains on Vijay's future as a political leader and his upcoming final film projects before he transitions into full-time public service.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 08:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).