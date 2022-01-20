Mumbai, Jan 20 (PTI) Actors Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh's upcoming series "Rocket Boys", based on the life of Indian nuclear physicists Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai, will release on SonyLIV on February 4, the streaming platform announced on Thursday.

The show, created by filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films and Emmay Entertainment, is directed by Abhay Pannu.

"Pataal Lok" actor Singh stars as Vikram Sarabhai, while Sarbh, known for films like "Neerja" and "Padmaavat", plays the role of Homi Bhabha in the show.

Described as a tribute to the legends of India's space adventure, the series digs deeper into the lives of India's greatest scientific minds as the audience unravels the relevance of their contribution today, the streamer said in a statement.

"Rocket Boys" also stars Regina Cassandra, Rajat Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, and Arjun Radhakrishnan in pivotal roles.

The show is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. PTI

