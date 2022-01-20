Washington [US], January 20 (ANI): Rapper and songwriter Cardi B will pay funeral and burial expenses for victims of the January 9 Bronx fire, the NYC Mayor's Office announced on Wednesday.

According to Variety, Cardi, who was raised in the Bronx neighborhood Highbridge, has partnered with New York City Mayor Erik Adams and his Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City to help alleviate the financial burden of the victims' families following the tragedy.

Also Read | Marvel Mourns Moon Knight Actor Gaspard Ulliel’s Tragic Loss.

Cardi B will cover all funeral costs, including repatriation expenses for certain families whose loved ones were buried in the Gambia.

In a statement, she said, "I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal."

Also Read | Sushmita Sen Wins International Association of Working Women Award for Her Show Aarya 2.

The January 9 fire occurred in a Twin Peaks high-rise apartment building and was caused after a defective space heater burst into flames.

The fire was largely confined to one apartment, but the spread of smoke within the building, as a result of malfunctioning self-closing doors, caused widespread smoke inhalation. As per Variety, 17 people died as a result of the fire, including eight children, and 44 people suffered injuries.

"The resilience of this city reflects everyday New Yorkers who never turn their back on one another. We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims," in a statement said New York City Mayor, Eric Adams. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)