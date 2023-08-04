Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Actor Jackie Shroff is all set to make waves in the South Indian film industry with his power-packed performance in the much-anticipated Rajinikanth starrer 'Jailer.'

Makers on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of the movie.

Also Read | Akelli Trailer: Nushrratt Bharuccha Battles Terrorists in War-Torn Iraq (Watch Video).

The showcase video introduced Rajinikanth’s character ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, with two different avatars. Superstar plays a father of a police officer in the movie. The video also showed how a simple man fights bad guys with swords and guns.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CvcUGytgQky/

Also Read | Aaliyah Kashyap Engagement: Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor or Palak Tiwari, Whose Saree Did You Like the Most?.

While the trailer provides just a glimpse of Jackie, it has been enough to stir excitement within the viewers making it a highly anticipated role to look forward to.

Portraying a negative character, Jackie's appearance exudes an aura of authority and power. In the trailer, he is seen donning a bold and intense look, which has left the audience in awe.

Sporting a traditional touch, Jackie Shroff wears a striking red tikka on his forehead, adorns a bold earring.

Jackie Shroff can be seen in a never seen before avatar. He also describes Rajinikanth’s character with an impact full dialogue. He said, “You have only seen him as a father of a Policeman but I’m familiar with his other face that you are not aware of.”

Fans are already praising his impactful appearance, and many are calling it a remarkable comeback.

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film 'Uttar Dakshin’.

The film is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

Apart from this, Jackie will be next seen in 'Baap' alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)