Anurag Kashyap's darling daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap got engaged to her beau in Mumbai on the evening of August 3, 2023. The star kid, unlike her contemporaries, has no plans of entering Bollywood anytime soon but she sure is connected to all other star kids. That explains why so many of them arrived to congratulate her at her engagement bash. From Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda to Alaya F, Khushi Kapoor and Palak Tiwari, all the popular star kids were in attendance at her engagement party. Suhana Khan Loves Flaunting Her Stunning Saree Collection - Proof in Pics!

Now, since it was an engagement party, these celebs arrived at their traditional best. While Alaya F stuck to a white printed lehenga choli, Suhana, Khushi and Palak preferred six yards of elegance. Ask us to describe Suhana's look and we'd say, she looked lovely in her blue Arpita Mehta saree. The otherwise plain saree was paired with an embellished blouse and Suhana went easy with her jewellery. With just a pair of statement earrings, she kept it simple and subtle. Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Step Out for a Movie Date Amid Dating Rumours (Watch Video).

Next, we had Shweta Tiwari's daughter, Palak Tiwari who looked ravishing in her beige embellished saree by Dolly J. Palak's halter neck blouse was heavily embroidered while her saree was somewhat lighter. With blushed cheeks, warm eye makeup and hair styled in soft waves, she completed her look further. Coming to her jewellery, she opted for diamonds to go with her attire.

Palak Tiwari, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan at Aliyah Kashyap's Engagement Bash

Palak Tiwari, Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Finally, let's talk about Khushi Kapoor and her Barbie-resembling look. Kapoor's pink Arpita Mehta looked lovely and we loved the way she paired it with traditional Kundan jewellery. With coral lips, blushed cheeks and kohled eyes, Khushi looked as mesmerising as ever. The Archies in Brazil! Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Others Have a Blast Exploring Sao Paulo During Netflix's Tudum 2023 (Watch Video).

Now that we have elaborated on their individual looks, whose saree look did you like the most? If asked to choose, whose saree will you to wear? Will it be Khushi's, Palak's or Suhana's? Drop your answers on Twitter @latestly.

