Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26 (ANI): Kashish Rizwan, who made her acting debut with the recently released thriller 'Jalsa', shared her experience of working with co-stars Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.

In the film, Kashish plays the role of Shefali's daughter Alia, an 18-year-old who gets in a hit and run accident. Vidya plays a journalist who is looking into the story.

While Kashish considers Vidya Balan as her inspiration, she could not stop gushing about Shefali Shah.

She shared, "They are strong women and redefine women's power in the truest sense. Working with them was a cherishing experience, and there's so much to learn from them. I remember how protective Shefali ma'am was throughout the shoot, especially during my prosthetic makeup."

Talking about her character, Kashish appreciated director Suresh Triveni, adding, "I am glad that Suresh sir had faith in me that I could pull off this hard-hitting character on-screen."

She also shared that since she was playing the role of a victim, it was hard for her family to see her in a disturbing state on-screen.

'Jalsa' was released on Amazon Prime Video on March 18. The film also features Iqbal Khan and Manav Kaul. (ANI)

