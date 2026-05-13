Entertainment News | Jamie Foxx, Alyce Huckstepp Set to Welcome First Child Together

Los Angeles [US], May 13 (ANI): Alyce Huckstepp, girlfriend of Oscar-winning actor Jamie Foxx, is reportedly pregnant with the couple's first child together, as reported by Page Six.

As shared by sources, Huckstepp has been "several months along".

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With the baby's arrival, Foxx will become a father for the third time. The actor already shares daughters Corinne Foxx with ex-Connie Kline and Annalise Bishop with ex-Kristin Grannis.

The pregnancy report arrived on the heels of Page Six's previous report that confirmed Foxx and Huckstepp's breakup in January 2025 after three years of dating.

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"Jamie Foxx is super busy and has so much going on," a source told People at the time.

However, they later reconciled and were even spotted together multiple times, including at Nobu Malibu last April and at Kiki on the River in Miami on Halloween.

Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp were first linked in May 2022 when photographers caught the pair on a yacht in Cannes. Three months later, Huckstepp joined Foxx for the premiere of his film 'Day Shift'.

They were also spotted celebrating Labour Day together in Mexico.

As per Page Six, Huckstepp supported Foxx during his 2023 health scare after a brain bleed and stroke.

"Alyce is a sweetie, a great girl. She has a great and loyal presence in Foxx's life," a source told People in 2024.

Jamie Foxx was previously in a six-year relationship with Katie Holmes, which began after her divorce from Tom Cruise. (ANI)

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