Washington [US], May 19 (ANI): Jamie Lee Curtis has revealed that she found out she landed the role in the 2003 film 'Freaky Friday' just two days before filming began.

The actress, who played Tess Coleman, an overprotective mother who swaps bodies with her teenage daughter, played by Lindsay Lohan, said she was a last-minute addition to the project after another actress dropped out.

"I found out I was going to be in Freaky Friday two days before they started shooting, because someone else was in the movie and dropped out," she said, as quoted by People magazine.

Curtis described the experience as chaotic and said, "I don't remember any of it because I was now juggling like a circus performer," as quoted by People magazine.

"So my memory at the time was to simply be in the moment of the job, and then the movie came out and people loved it," Curtis added.

At the time, she had two young daughters, Ruby and Annie, and was balancing her acting career with motherhood.

Despite the challenges, Curtis's performance in 'Freaky Friday' was well-received, and the film has become a beloved classic.

The movie tells the story of a mother and daughter who switch bodies through the use of Chinese fortune cookies, leading to hilarious and chaotic consequences.

A sequel to the film, titled 'Freakier Friday', is set to be released on August 8.

The film will see Curtis and Lohan reprise their roles as Tess and Anna, who swap bodies with two others 22 years after their first experience. (ANI)

