Mumbai, May 19: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and a young fan set the stage on fire with a spirited dance face-off at the Zee Cine Awards 2025. At the star-studded award night, the 'War' actor stole the spotlight with his power-packed dance performance—but not before delivering one of the most touching moments of the night. Right before launching into his energetic routine, Tiger invited a young admirer and his adorable “little dance rival” on stage, engaging in a spontaneous and playful dance-off. The high-energy performance, filled with dazzling moves and playful competition, had the audience on their feet and cheering. Their electrifying chemistry and effortless coordination made the moment unforgettable.

The little girl wowed the audience with her high-energy dance moves to the hit song ‘Jai Jai Shivshankar’ from “War.” Her enthusiasm and flawless execution caught everyone’s attention—even Tiger Shroff couldn’t take his eyes off her. To top it all off, the young fan ended her performance with an impressive mid-air flip, earning thunderous applause from the crowd. ‘Baaghi 4’: Birthday Boy Tiger Shroff Exudes Intensity in Rugged Look On Action Thriller’s New Poster!.

On May 17, the Zee Cine Awards 2025 lit up Mumbai with a spectacular celebration of cinema, drawing some of the biggest stars in the industry. The night sparkled with glamorous appearances by Tamannaah Bhatia, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Rasha Thadani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Sooraj Pancholi. The highlight of the evening came in the form of dynamic performances by Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, and Tamannaah, who brought the stage to life with their electrifying acts. Kartik specially made an impact with his high-energy performance to the title track of “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.” Tiger Shroff Fake Death Threat: Mumbai Police Arrest Punjab Man Over INR 2 Lakh Supari Claim To Kill Bollywood Actor.

In the awards segment, Kartik Aaryan bagged the Viewers’ Choice Award for Best Actor for his role in “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', while Shraddha Kapoor won Best Actress (Female) for her performance in “Stree 2.” Speaking of Tiger Shroff’s work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film ‘Baaghi 4,’ which is slated to hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

