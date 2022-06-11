Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently shooting for her upcoming film 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan in Berlin, shared new pictures on social media.

The 'Roohi' actor took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of snaps where she can be seen wearing a floral top and a denim jacket. Her open hair, hoop earrings and subtle makeup complete her overall gorgeous look.

Also Read | Prathyusha Garimella Dies: Celebrity Fashion Designer Found Dead at Her Banjara Hills Residence in Hyderabad.

[{371be693-d451-4222-95cf-7c4cd958059f:intradmin/286567575_184864857225784_7568347223428388287_n.jpg}]

[{77e99b71-45f7-43a8-8819-49e8070faf65:intradmin/286998187_705421730724310_2782809044643798678_n.jpg}]

Also Read | Ginna: Vishnu Manchu Announces His Next Film Co-Starring Sunny Leone, Paayal Rajput (Watch Video).

[{c5ecb071-02a5-41fa-8632-7d923d7576f4:intradmin/287045861_342557428018547_8640134851151591816_n.jpg}]

[{cafe052f-536d-4e40-8d48-6d037c01a025:intradmin/286878449_761056654904669_506876641542268824_n_1.jpg}]

She captioned the post, "we're after the same rainbows end ."

[{16f64166-3ac5-478b-92f7-001ec5827835:intradmin/gdrfkidjkgdrtiskljdrhesgjkv.png}]

As soon as she shared the snaps, her friends and fans dropped comments on her post.

Reacting to the post, fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

'Bawaal' is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The drama film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. It will be the first collaboration between Janhvi and Varun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen in 'Good Luck Jerry' and 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)