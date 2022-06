Actor Vishnu Manchu on Friday announced that Ginna would be the title of his next film. The film features actresses Sunny Leone and Payal Rajput as its female leads. Directed by the young and dynamic Eeshan Suryaah, the film will have its story and screenplay written by Kona Venkat, known for having penned the scripts of the actor's earlier hits -- Dhee and Denikaina Reddy. RRR Choreographer Prem Rakshith on Board for Vishnu Manchu, Sunny Leone’s Upcoming Telugu Film.

Music for Ginna will be by Anup Rubens and cinematography will be by two-time National Award winner Chota K. Naidu.

Here's The Video:

Ginna is being produced by Ava Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. The movie is set to release in four languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

