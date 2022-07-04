Washington [US], July 4 (ANI): Netflix has greenlit a suspenseful rom-com romp titled 'In Love and Deep Water' from veteran drama screenwriter Yuji Sakamoto.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sakamoto has described the upcoming project, set to be directed by Yusuke Taki, as "a romantic comedy delivered on an unprecedented scale" for the Japanese film industry.

Also Read | Vikram Vedha: Makers of Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan Starrer Issue Statement Regarding ‘Misleading’ Media Reports.

'In Love and Deep Water' is set on the MSC Bellissima, a massive luxury cruise ship headed for the Aegean sea. While on sail, the Bellissima's loyal butler Suguru and a mysterious woman named Chizuru cross paths as they try to uncover a shocking murder mystery that occurs early in the voyage.

Ryo Yoshizawa stars as Suguru and Aoi Miyazaki plays Chizuru. The starry cast also includes Yoh Yoshida as the recently appointed captain Hatsumi; Rinko Kikuchi as an unfaithful film producer named Aina; Kento Nagayama as Shintaro, a young actor who wants to appear in a film shown at Cannes Film Festival.

Also Read | Kaagaz 2: Anupam Kher Injured on Sets of the Film During an Intense Scene Shoot.

The cast further includes Yuki Izumisawa as former yakuza member Ryuki; Aju Makita as Shiori, the daughter of a yakuza boss; Hatsunori Hasegawa as Sohei, the godfather of the medical world; Ken Yasuda as his son Michihiko; and Saki Takaoka as Michihiko's wife, Misaki.

Additional appearances will also be made by young stars Yunho as Kanato, the son of the housekeeper, and Rumika Ogai as the daughter of Misaki and Michihiko.

Talking about the project, in a statement, Sakamoto said, "I always wanted to make a film like that, but I never thought I would be able to."

"With this film, the dream I had given up on has come true. I believe viewers will be able to spend a dream-like time with lovely music, beautiful costumes, and charming people brought to life by the ultimate cast, beginning with Ryo Yoshizawa and Aoi Miyazaki. I hope you will enjoy this rich and romantic ocean cruise," he added, as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)