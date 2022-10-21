Washington [US], October 21 (ANI): Jason Katims' 'As We See It' has been canceled at Amazon after season one.

According to Variety, the eight-episode dramedy series had its January launch on the streaming platform. Starring Rick Glassman, Albert Rutecki, Sue Ann Pien, Sosie Bacon, Chris Pang, and Joe Mantegna, the sitcom was created by Jason Katims and was based on the Israeli television series 'On the Spectrum.'

According to Variety, the official description of the series followed, "Jack (Glassman), Harrison (Rutecki), and Violet (Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance."

The autism spectrum is something that Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all claim to be a part of. The first season of the show presently has a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it earned favorable reviews from reviewers when it initially appeared.

Through True Jack Productions, Katims worked as the showrunner and executive producer of "As We See It" in addition to writing the script. Yuval Shafferman, Udi Segal, Danna Stern, and Jeni Mulein all contributed to the executive producer. For 'On the Spectrum,' Idisis and Shafferman collaborated. Executive producing and directing the first episode was Jesse Peretz. Universal Television, yes Studios in Israel, and Amazon Studios worked together to make the show. (ANI)

