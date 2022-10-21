Tripling Season 3 Review: After getting a terrible hangover watching Four More Shots Please Season 3, I needed a breather. Tripling sounded like a good plan. Why? Well, TVF generally manages to deliver concise, heart-touching and relatable urban tales. But this time, that belief faltered. The Viral Fever Joins Hands With ZEE5; Pitchers Season 2, Tripling Season 3 and Other TVF Originals to Premiere on the Streaming Platform.

Chandan (Sumeet Vyas) wrote a second book and it failed. That also drowned all his hopes of writing a third one. Chanchal (Maanvi Ghagroo) is quite caught up being the Rani-sa to her Raja-sa Pranav (Kunal Kapoor). As for Chitvan (Amol Parashar), he is as listless as ever. The siblings converge in their parental home when they get to know about their parents' separation. Rest is how the siblings try to foil their parents' plan to live their life separately and how the latter share a big truth with their kids.

Tripling has a dedicated fanbase for this TVF series. So this could be an unpopular opinion. Just a fair warning before we being.

Written by Sumeet Vyas and directed by Neeraj Udhwani, Tripling season three's storytelling is dull at best and is quite average. You don't feel drawn to anything that's shown here. This season the 'trip' is missing and that seemed to have affected the narrative a lot. I sincerely hope that trek wasn't the makers' idea of a trip this season because that would be simply disappointing.

Also, some plots are quite absurd. Chitwan's insistence on fighting for the custody of a kid who isn't even his own is outright silly. What's even happening here? If it's an attempt to see a deeper side of Chitwan, it failed miserably. Instead, his reaction to his parents' divorce should have been cultivated more as he says they were his backup plan. Sometimes cliches work better than unique story plots. There's no comedy in the story as well although they do try hard to make you tickle.

Watch the trailer of Tripling season 3 here:

Performances are good as everybody in the cast are great actors. Vyas aces his role of the troubled yet sane big brother, Maanvi Ghagroo can be both understanding and fiesty and Parashar manages to be consistent since the first season. Kumud Mishra and Shenaz Patel as their parents are just adorable. TVF's Tripling Season 2 Review: Amol Parashar's 'Chitvan' and Gajraj Rao's 'Nawab Alexander' Take this Sequel from Mediocre to Fun.

Yay!

- Performances

Nay!

- dull narrative

-no comic spark

Final Thoughts

TVF's Tripling should have continued to be a road trip rather than getting anchored in the third season. Tripling steams on Zee 5.

Rating: 1.5

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 21, 2022 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).