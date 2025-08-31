Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): The makers of director Rojin Thomas's upcoming horror fantasy thriller Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer gave fans a chilling surprise on Sunday by unveiling the first look of actor Jayasurya from the film. The poster was released on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

The production house Sree Gokulam Movies shared the poster on Instagram with the caption that read, "Not the tale you know, but the one rewritten by time. An epic reborn, for a new era. Happy Birthday Dear Jayasurya, the face of our wild sorcerer, Kathanar."

The film, which also stars Anushka Shetty, marks her Malayalam debut. On her 43rd birthday last year, the makers introduced her character, Nila, through a teaser that showed her as a weaver. The teaser opened with intriguing visuals of threads on a weaving machine, eventually revealing a glimpse of Anushka in the role.

The announcement came with a special birthday message for the actress, reading, "Wishing a magical birthday to our dear Anushka Shetty! We are excited to reveal her captivating character in 'KATHANAR - The Wild Sorcerer,' which marks her grand entry into Malayalam cinema. Magic awaits!"

Apart from Jayasurya and Anushka, the film also features Prabhu Deva and Vineeth in important roles.

Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer is written by R Ramanand, with cinematography by Neil D'Cunha and music by Rahul Subrahmanian. It is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner Sree Gokulam Movies. (ANI)

