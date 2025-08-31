Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh is making headlines for the wrong reasons. The actor-singer sparked massive controversy after a video showing him inappropriately touching actress Anjali Raghav's waist without her consent went viral online. Netizens reacted strongly, criticising Pawan Singh, as this is not the first time he has been involved in such incidents. The actor later apologised for his actions and stated that he had no ill intentions. Amid the backlash, a video of another Bhojpuri star, Khesari Lal Yadav, went viral on social media, showing him flirting with female fans at an event. ‘Koi Bhi Galat Intention Nahi Tha’: Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh APOLOGISES for Inappropriately Touching Co-Star Anjali Raghav’s Waist on Stage in Lucknow, Actress Responds.

Khesari Lal Yadav’s Flirty Video With Female Fan Goes Viral

Amid backlash surrounding Pawan Singh for allegedly touching Anjali Raghav inappropriately at an event in Lucknow, another clip of a similar incident is circulating widely on social media. The video shows Khesari Lal Yadav interacting with his female fans. In it, Yadav points at a girl and says, "Yeh badi hai ki choti hai? Yeh choti hai, but iska kuch bhi chota nahi hai. Height dekho, baal dekho, bichari ka chehra bhi bada hai." (Is she the elder one or the younger one? She is the younger one, but nothing about her is small. Look at her height, look at her hair, even her face is big).

The actor then asks her to hug him and says, "Aao, aaha! Zindagi mile to Khesari Lal Yadav jaisi. Jahan chahta hoon, wahi pakad leta hoon." (Come here! In life, you should be like Khesari Lal Yadav. I grab hold of whoever I want, wherever I want).

Watch Khesari Lal Yadav’s Viral Video Below

What Khesari Lal Yadav did with this girl is more shameless or similar to what Pawan Singh did. These so called Bhojouri superstars are so cheap. #PawanSingh #khesarilalyadav pic.twitter.com/C1ugsrN5mJ — Avinash Choubey (@avinashchoubey) August 31, 2025

Netizens Reacting to Khesari Lal Yadav’s Video

Reacting to Khesari Lal Yadav's video, netizens slammed the actor, calling his actions inappropriate and cheap. While his behaviour might have made the fan happy to some extent, many felt that his comments were completely wrong. A user wrote, "Tharki actor. Don't blame Bhojpuri cinema." Another commented, "Yeh sab chhapri type log hi Bhojpuri cinema ko badnam kar diya hai." ‘This Is Final Plea’: Pawan Singh’s Second Wife Jyoti Singh Urges Him to at Least Acknowledge Her Presence, Threatens Self-Harm Amid Anjali Raghav Controversy (View Post).

Netizens Slam Khesari Lal Yadav

Yeh sab chhapri type log hi Bhojpuri Ko badnam kar diya hai — Vinayak vidyarthi (@Vinayak49427946) August 31, 2025

A User Wrote

Who the hell are these bhojpuri actors. Why do people give wattage to them. They are not looking so handsome or intelligent — Vishal Suri (@vishalsuri28) August 31, 2025

Another User Defended the Actor

Nothing wrong hugging.. — Givson K (@givson_kamson) August 31, 2025

'Besharam Gayak'

इनका बहिष्कार जरूरी है. बेशर्म गायक हैं. — binod kumar thakur (@binodkumar2006) August 31, 2025

After facing immense backlash, Pawan Singh sent an apology note to Anjali Raghav, stating that he had no wrong intentions towards her, as both of them are artistes. However, if she felt hurt, he apologised for his actions. The actress also took to Instagram Stories to react to his apology and forgave him.

