From the moment it was announced in 2021 that Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews would be making his Hindi debut with a film starring Shahid Kapoor as a cop, there were strong speculations that it might be a remake of his own Mumbai Police. By then, Andrrews had also directed another cop thriller, Salute, featuring Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. However, while Salute garnered some positive reviews, it did not achieve the cult status of Mumbai Police, often regarded as one of Prithviraj Sukumaran's career-defining films. ‘Deva’ Trailer: Shahid Kapoor Is Deadly Cop on a Mission in This Action-Thriller Co-Starring Pooja Hegde (Watch Video).

The makers of Deva have remained tight-lipped about whether the movie is a remake of Mumbai Police. This approach is understandable, especially at a time when publicly marketed remakes are struggling to resonate with audiences - see what happened to Varun Dhawan's Baby John. Now that the trailer has been released, those familiar with Mumbai Police are drawing parallels, noting several similarities between scenes in the Deva trailer and the Malayalam original.

What's 'Mumbai Police' About?

Released in 2013, Mumbai Police is an investigative suspense thriller written by the acclaimed screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay and directed by Rosshan Andrrews. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the lead role of Antony Moses, with Jayasurya and Rahman in significant supporting roles. Antony suffers from amnesia following a road accident. Just before the accident, he had called his senior officer—who is also his brother-in-law—to inform him that he had solved the mystery of who killed his best friend and fellow officer.

Although Antony loses his memory, he retains his skills as a police officer. His brother-in-law tasks him with re-investigating the case. As Antony pieces together the murder mystery, he uncovers not only shocking details about the crime but also disturbing truths about himself before the accident. ‘Deva’: From Shahid Kapoor’s Massy Avatar to ‘Bhasad Macha’ Track – 5 Reasons Why Rosshan Andrrews’ Film Will Be the First Superhit of 2025.

Netizens Finding Similarities Between 'Mumbai Police' and 'Deva'

'The Makers Deny That'

#Deva — Insiders say it's the remake of #MumbaiPolice... The makers deny that. Seems we will find out the truth only upon its release on 31st JANUARY... Whether it's a REMAKE or ORIGINAL, this @shahidkapoor film definitely looks EXCITING! pic.twitter.com/bAW7el1WQR — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) January 17, 2025

'Significant Changes'

The Deva trailer strongly suggests that the film is a remake of Mumbai Police❗ However, it looks like there will be significant changes to the storyline. Hopefully, the climax will be reworked as well. pic.twitter.com/LDWfXErpPT — Mohammed Ihsan (@ihsan21792) January 17, 2025

'Shahid Kapoor Brings Eccentric Energy'

Now it’s official. #Deva is a remake of #MumbaiPolice. While #ShahidKapoor brings an eccentric energy, #Prithviraj's Antony Moses was all about subtle power. Curious to see how they handle the climax! 🤔#DevaTrailerpic.twitter.com/ojQBDBbLQ4pic.twitter.com/DzrXXCEVjq — Siva Mohan (@filmmakerof20s) January 17, 2025

'This Shot Confirms...'

#DevaTrailer This shot reconfirms that this film is a remake of critically acclaimed Malyalam movie starrer @PrithviOfficial #MumbaiPolice One of the best film...where the puzzle dealt well & Twist OMG (present day it's not going to be that big surprise for sure) pic.twitter.com/pMWsWMdBLe — arunprasad (@Cinephile05) January 17, 2025

'Expectations High'

#DevaTrailer out now 🔥!! ▶️All those who hv watched #MumbaiPolice can tell it's a remake by opening ceremony scene,although makers were denying🥹 ▶️It seems to be a frame to frame Remake🥹🥲 ▶️ expectations high only for #shahidkapoor Do follow my handle ❤️#Deva #PoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/0gAlgms8hK — THE MOVIE ANALYTIC (@SanatNaik13) January 17, 2025

Where to Watch Mumbai Police Online?

Mumbai Police is currently available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

'Mumbai Police's Famous Twist

SPOILERS AHEAD: When Mumbai Police premiered in 2013, it became most renowned for its shocking final-act twist. Antony’s discovery about himself not only leaves him shattered but also sheds light on the events surrounding his best friend's death. The twist was groundbreaking for Malayalam cinema at the time, as such narrative risks were rarely attempted in mainstream films. However, some critics found the depiction problematic, arguing that it did not align seamlessly with Antony’s characterisation. Over time, the twist has been perceived as somewhat outdated.

Interestingly, one scene in the Deva trailer hints at the possibility of this twist being retained in this dialogue delivered by Pavail Gulati’s character (who appears to parallel Jayasurya’s role in the original).

Stills From Deva Trailer

We aren't going to disclose the context of the dialogue, but those who watched the original may understand what he is implying here.

Confusion About Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde’s presence in Deva adds an element of uncertainty about its connection to Mumbai Police. The original film lacked a traditional female lead, focusing instead on the camaraderie between three cops and the investigation track. The notable female characters in Mumbai Police included Shweta Menon’s therapist, who clears Antony for service post-amnesia, Antony’s sister (married to Rahman’s character), Jayasurya’s character’s fiancée, and Antony’s subordinate (potentially played by Kubbra Sait in Deva).

Pooja Hegde in Deva Trailer

In the Deva trailer, Pooja Hegde appears to be Shahid Kapoor’s love interest, suggesting that the film might deviate from the original. If Deva is indeed a remake, this addition hints at significant alterations to the storyline.

More About 'Deva'

Deva also features Pravesh Rana, likely portraying Rahman’s character from the original. The music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, and the film is produced by Roy Kapur Films in collaboration with Zee Studios. Whether Deva is a direct remake or an adaptation of Mumbai Police with significant changes remains to be seen. The answer will be revealed when Deva releases in theatres on January 30.

