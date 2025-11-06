Los Angeles [US], November 6 (ANI): The Muppet diva Miss Piggy is finally getting her own movie, and Hollywood stars Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Stone and Cole Escola have teamed up to bring it to life.

After more than 50 years of stealing the spotlight from Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy will be the main star of her own film for the first time. The project is being developed by Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone, with comedian and writer Cole Escola handling the script.

According to Deadline, Lawrence shared the news during her appearance on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast.

"I don't know if I can announce this, but I'm just going to," she prefaced on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast, as per Deadline. "Emma Stone and I are producing a Miss Piggy movie and Cole is writing it."

When asked if she and Stone will also appear in the film, Lawrence replied, "I think so, we have to."

She didn't reveal any details about the story, and there's been no official word yet from Disney or The Jim Henson Company.

Miss Piggy, who first appeared on The Muppet Show in 1976, began as a background character before becoming one of the most popular figures in the Muppets world. Known for her dramatic personality, confidence, and love for Kermit, she has remained an icon of pop culture for decades.

According to Deadline, the Muppets recently celebrated their 70th anniversary, and Disney+ has also announced a new Muppet Show TV event from producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, set to premiere in 2026 with special guest star Sabrina Carpenter. (ANI)

