Mumbai, February 26: The final week of February 2026 marks a significant period for digital entertainment in India as JioHotstar rolls out a high-profile slate of international and regional content. Headlining the releases is the intense drama One Battle After Another, marking a major streaming comeback for Academy Award winner Leonardo DiCaprio alongside Sean Penn.

The streaming giant is positioning itself as the primary destination for diverse genres this weekend, ranging from psychological thrillers to nostalgic medical comedies. As the platform expands its library, it continues to bridge the gap between Hollywood blockbusters and gripping homegrown narratives in languages such as Malayalam and Kannada. R. Madhavan on ‘Dhurandhar’ Ban: Dubai Fans Flying to India for Theatrical Experience Ahead of Sequel Release (Watch Video).

One Battle After Another: A Gritty Tale of Vengeance

Premiering on February 26, 2026, One Battle After Another features Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob Ferguson, a former revolutionary and explosives expert living in isolation. The plot thickens when his old nemesis, Colonel Steven Lockjaw (played by Sean Penn), resurfaces after nearly two decades. The abduction of Ferguson's daughter forces him to reunite with his former radical group, the "French 75," in a high-stakes rescue mission.

Kshetrapathi: Revolution in Rural India

Also debuting on February 26, JioHotstar brings the intense Kannada-language drama Kshetrapathi. The story follows Basava, a young man who takes up a revolutionary path to seek justice for his father’s suicide. The film serves as a poignant commentary on the plight of farmers and the systemic corruption they face, showcasing Basava's fierce battle against political and authoritative might.

Scrubs: The Return of J.D. and Turk

Nostalgia hits the platform on February 26 with the return of Scrubs. The revival sees iconic characters J.D. and Turk returning to Sacred Heart Hospital. While the medical landscape and the crop of interns have evolved over the years, the show promises to maintain the signature blend of humour and emotional depth that defined the original series, exploring how the veteran doctors adapt to modern healthcare.

Secret Stories: Roslin – Psychological Mystery

Launching on February 27, this Malayalam-language thriller follows Roslin, a 17-year-old girl played by Sanjana Dipu. The narrative revolves around her recurring nightmares of a green-eyed man attempting to kill her. The tension escalates when a man identical to the one in her dreams, Jerry (Hakkim Shah), appears in her real life, blurring the lines between her subconscious fears and a deadly reality. ‘Toxic’: Geethu Mohandas Unveils Darrell D’Silva As ‘Salvador’ in Yash-Led Action Epic (View Post).

Black Phone 2 and Bugonia: Supernatural and Dark Comedy

JioHotstar concludes the month on February 28 with two major releases. Black Phone 2 returns to the chilling world of Finney Blake, who must confront the supernatural legacy of "The Grabber" four years after his escape. Meanwhile, the dark comedy-thriller Bugonia features Jesse Plemons as a conspiracy theorist who kidnaps a CEO (Emma Stone), convinced she is an extraterrestrial being.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).