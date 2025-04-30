New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) "Countdown", an upcoming action series starring "Supernatural" actor Jensen Ackles, will premiere on streaming service Prime Video on June 25.

The series, created and showrun by Derek Haas, will have a three-episode premiere on June 25, followed by new episodes dropping weekly on the platform, leading up to the season finale on September 3, according to a press release.

"When an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum (Ackles), is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate.

"But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions," read the official plotline.

"Countdown" also stars Eric Dane, Jessica Camacho, Violett Beane, Elliot Knight and Uli Latukefu (Young Rock).

The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios. PTI

