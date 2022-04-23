Washington [US], April 23 (ANI): Actors Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew are set to reprise their roles as Jackson and April in the Season 18 finale of the ABC medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy', which will air on May 26.

According to Deadline, Williams and Drew departed 'Grey's Anatomy last' spring. The exit was revealed in last year's May 6 episode, 'Look Up Child'.

Also Read | Antakshari Ending Explained: Decoding the Cliffhanger Climax of Saiju Kurup’s Investigative Thriller on SonyLIV (SPOILER ALERT).

This will be Drew's first 'Grey's' episode since then. Williams made two more appearances last season, in his last episode as a series regular the following week and a cameo in the Season 17 finale.

After a month-long break, 'Grey's Anatomy' will be returning on May 5 with the episode 'Should I Stay or Should I Go'. The show airs Thursday on ABC and new episodes are available on-demand and on Hulu the day following their broadcast premiere. (ANI)

Also Read | Tara Sutaria and Her Formal Outfit in Pinstripes is What Defines Power Dressing (View Pics).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)