Noah Hawley’s sci-fi horror series Alien: Earth was released on August 12, 2025, on FX and Hulu. The series marks a new chapter in the iconic Alien franchise and is set just two years before the events of Ridley Scott's 1979 film Alien. Soon after its premiere, the internet was abuzz with discussions surrounding the series, which has captivated viewers with its unique blend of science fiction and horror. Led by Sydney Chandler, the cast of Alien: Earth also includes Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Babou Ceesay, Adarsh Gourav, and Timothy Olyphant. ‘Alien: Earth’ Trailer: Did You Spot Adarsh Gourav in Terrifying Promo of ‘Alien’ Spinoff Series Co-Starring Sydney Chandler and Timothy Olyphant? (Watch Video).

‘Alien: Earth’ Episodes 1, 2 Review

Episode 1 (Neverlands) and Episode 2 (Mr October) have been released online, and critics who have watched the episodes have shared their reviews. Going by the majority of them, critics seem to have enjoyed the science fiction and horror blend with the survival story. According to them, the cinematography and creature sequences are solid and deserve all the praise. A few even went on to call it “one of the best TV shows of the year.” Read detailed reviews below.

NPR: "Since the Alien franchise encompasses a lot of storytelling, science fiction nerds will spend time wondering about the implications of Hawley's series. Why, for example, haven't we seen hybrid people in Alien movies before? And why did people in early Alien movies act as if they had never heard of the xenomorphs, when Hawley's series shows they crash landed on Earth years before the events of the first film? The science fiction geek in me is hoping these are questions Hawley gets to answer in subsequent seasons of Alien: Earth, which manages the slick feat of offering a story that feels new, builds on the past and offers loads of tantalising possibilities for the future."

Times Now: "Visually, Alien: Earth delivers with atmospheric cinematography, eerie production design, and intense creature sequences. The pacing is solid, though some characters feel unpolished in the early episodes. The international cast gives strong performances. Chandler and Lawther stand out in emotional and tense moments. The mix of corporate intrigue, personal stakes, and horror action makes it worth a watch for fans, even if it occasionally leans on familiar beats. A solid start, with enough suspense to keep you hooked for what’s to come. We give the first two episodes a rating of 3.5/5 stars."

Zoom: "Visually, Alien: Earth excels with its atmospheric cinematography, unsettling production design, and gripping creature sequences. The pacing remains steady, although some characters may appear underdeveloped in the initial episodes. A promising beginning, with sufficient suspense to keep you engaged for what lies ahead."

‘Alien: Earth’ Episode List

The first season of Noah Hawley’s Alien spin-off series Alien: Earth features eight episodes. Here’s the complete list of episode titles.

Episode 1: Neverland (August 12) (August 13 - India)

Episode 2: Mr October (August 12) (August 13 - India)

Episode 3: Metamorphosis (August 19)

Episode 4: Observation (August 26)

Episode 5: Emergence (September 2)

Episode 6: The Fly (September 9)

Episode 7: In Space One (September 16)

Episode 8: The Real Monsters (Season Finale)

‘Alien: Earth’ Plot

Set in 2120, Earth is ruled by mega-corporations. There are human–synthetic hybrid individuals, terminally ill children whose consciousness has been transferred into adult bodies. The story follows Sydney Chandler and her team as they investigate a mysterious alien vessel that has crashed on Earth. During their research, they encounter terrifying extraterrestrial creatures, including a Xenomorph. The show highlights how corporations play dirty games to gain control over the alien threat. ‘Alien Romulus’: Cailee Spaeny and Fede Alvarez’s Sci-Fi Horror-Thriller Set To Premiere in Indian Theatres on August 23.

First Two Episodes of ‘Alien: Earth’ Now Streaming on Hulu

‘Alien: Earth’ Release Date and Streaming Details

As mentioned above, Alien: Earth Season 1 comprises of eight episdoes with a premiere of two episodes. New episodes will be released weekly every Tuesday in the US and on Wednesdays internationally. The first two episodes releasedon FX and FX on Hulu on August 12. The series was made available for international viewers on Wednesday, August 13 (For ex: 5:30 am IST). Check your Disney+ (JioHotstar) for exact timings.

