Brad Everett Young Death: Grey's Anatomy and Charlie’s Angels actor Brad Everett Young, who was also a renowned celebrity photographer, died on Monday, September 15, 2025, at 46. Brad passed away in a car accident on the 134 Freeway in Los Angeles, California, USA. The actor was reportedly returning home after watching a movie at a screening late at night on Sunday, September 14, when his car was struck by a vehicle approaching from the wrong side of the road. Driving alone, Brad Everett Young immediately succumbed to his injuries sustained in the crash. His publicist Paul Christensen confirmed his death to NBC News. Entertainment websites E! News, The Hollywood Reporter and USA Today also confirmed the news of the artiste’s death. Hollywood Legend Robert Redford Dies at 89: Star of ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ and Oscar-Winning Director Passes Away in Utah.

'Grey's Anatomy' Actor and Celebrity Photographer Brad Everett Young Dies at 46 - See Post:

Who Was Brad Everett Young?

Brad Everett Young’s LinkedIn profile says he was an actor, photographer, director, producer and writer, “born & raised in Virginia (VA) who graduated w/ a Bachelor of Science w/ a minor in Journalism and Psychology.” He was also the founder of Dream Loud Official, an initiative supporting arts education. Brett James, Grammy-Winning Singer-Songwriter, Killed in North Carolina Plane Crash at 57.

“Brad was a fixture at Hollywood events, red carpets, premieres, galas, industry parties, and charity functions. He had an eye that could capture both the glitz of celebrity and the quiet humanity behind the flash…Brad’s passion for both the arts and the people behind them was unmatched…His legacy will continue through Dream Loud Official,” Christensen said in the statement.

Brad Everett Young’s Work as Photographer

Brad Everett Young was a renowned celebrity photographer, much loved by his peers in the film and television industries for his pictures. Young’s work was published in major entertainment magazines like Vogue, Elle, Harper's Bazaar, The Hollywood Reporter, Vanity Fair, People, Variety and more. His Instagram posts shared photos of some of the celebrities he photographed, including David Harbour, Seth Green, Emma Caulfield Ford, Kevin Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Harvey Guillén.

Brad Everett Young’s Movies and TV Shows

Brad Everett Young’s acting career included movies such as Charlie’s Angels (2000), Love & Basketball (2000), Jurassic Park III (2001), I Love You, Man (2009), uncredited in the Oscar Award-winning film The Artist (2011), and Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (2017), among others. In the early part of his career, apart from Grey’s Anatomy (2008), he was seen on shows such as Felicity (1999), Boy Meets World (1999), Beverly Hills, 90210 (2000), The Practice (2000), Charmed (2000), 90210 (2008), and Numb3rs (2009), among others, in several uncredited performances.

