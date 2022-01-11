Grey’s Anatomy, which already is one of the longest-running primetime medical dramas, has been renewed for another season. The19th season will mark Ellen Pompeo's return as Meredith Grey once again.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

✨It's a beautiful day to receive some big news.✨ #GreysAnatomy will be back on Feb 24 and for a whole new season! Congrats on Season 19 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ZZn10dlGBJ — Grey's Anatomy (@GreysABC) January 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)