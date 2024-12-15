Los Angeles, Dec 15 (PTI) Comedy legend Jim Carrey says he is ready to step in the shoes of his iconic "The Mask" character but on one condition: it has to be the right idea.

Directed by Chuck Russell, "The Mask" followed the story of an under-confident bank clerk named Stanley Ipkiss (Carrey), who transforms into a superhero after he wears a magical mask. The 1994 comedy film also starred Cameron Diaz and Peter Greene.

Carrey, also known for films such as "Liar Liar", "Dumb and Dumber", "Bruce Almighty", "The Truman Show" and "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind", has been selective with his projects in the last few years.

Asked if he would like to return as the green-faced trickster, the actor told Comicbook.com: "Oh gosh, you know, it has to be the right idea. If somebody had the right idea, I guess… It's not really about the money. I joke about the money… But I never know. You can't be definite about these things."

"But I never know. You can't be definite about these things. I said I'd like to retire, but I think I was talking more about power-resting. Because as soon as a good idea comes your way, or a group of people that you really enjoyed working with and stuff, it just — things tend to change," he added.

Carrey will next be seen in the action-adventure comedy film "Sonic the Hedgehog 3", in which he plays the character of Doctor Eggman.

