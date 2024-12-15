Varun Dhawan is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Baby John. The actor is currently immersed in promotional activities for the film, which is slated to hit theatres on December 25. In the action-packed thriller, Varun will portray DCP Satya Verma, also known as Baby John, a character who fakes his own death to ensure a peaceful life for his daughter following a personal tragedy. Amidst the promotions, Dhawan had the chance to interact with Union Home Minister Amit Shah at the Agenda AajTak conclave in Delhi. During the session, Dhawan sparked a social media stir by referring to Shah as the ‘Desh Ke Hanuman (India’s Hanuman)’, praising his dedication and selfless service to the nation. However, this remark didn’t sit well with many, as trolls flooded social media with comments like ‘Tandav by Varun Dhawan’. Home Minister Amit Shah Responds to Varun Dhawan’s Thought-Provoking Question on ‘What’s the Biggest Difference Between Ram and Ravan?’ (Watch Video).

Varun Dhawan Gets Trolled

Amit Shah, widely regarded as the ‘Chanakya of Indian politics’, participated in a candid discussion at the event. In one viral clip, Varun Dhawan is seen asking Shah an intriguing question about the ‘biggest difference between Ram and Ravan’. In another, the Bollywood star commends Shah’s speaking skills, comparing them to actors who rehearse their lines yet lack the heartfelt delivery Shah displayed. Yo Yo Honey Singh Joins ‘Li’l Brother’ Varun Dhawan for ‘Baby John’ Promotions in West Delhi (See Pic).

Vide of Varun Dhawan Hailing The Home Minister Amit Shah

"Amit Shah ji is Hanuman ji of Bharat!" Masterstroke by Varun Dhawan! pic.twitter.com/dOjbdbuhPr — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) December 14, 2024

Do You Think This Is The Real Reason?

Balancing act coz the baby john movie is obviously anti India and anti Hindu ! — Bhavana (@MynameBhavana) December 14, 2024

Yes, That’s What Netizens Think

Lol🤣!! film aa rhi h to buttering karni padegi bc!! — Avishek Shrivastav (@av21932) December 14, 2024

Is This All A Publicity Stunt By VD?

Uski next movie aa Rahi hai — Nextdoor Friend (@sonalov84) December 14, 2024

Do You Agree?

Complete master stroke by Varun dhawan...😎 — 😎😎दाल तडका 🍛🍲 (@Ksh557) December 15, 2024

VD Has Been Brutally Trolled

Tandav by Varun Dhawan😅😅 — Apoorv Rastogi (मोदी जी का परिवार)🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@ApoorvRastogi_) December 15, 2024

Varun Dhawan with Home Minister Amit Shah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Sharing the memorable encounter on Instagram, Varun Dhawan posted a photo of himself with Shah, captioning it, “Inke Saamne Toh Hum Sab ‘Baby’ Hai :) It was an absolute pleasure to meet the Honorable Home Minister amitshah ji in Delhi.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2024 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).