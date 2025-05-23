Washington [US], May 23 (ANI): Emmy-winning host and comedian Jimmy Kimmel is the latest star to lend his voice to 'Smurfs'. Kimmel, known for his long-running talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, brings his comedic voice talent to the ensemble.

His other animation credits include Paw Patrol: The Movie and The Boss Baby franchise.

The live-action animated hybrid film features Rihanna as Smurfette, John Goodman as Papa Smurf, as well as James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, Hannah Waddingham, Alex Winter, Maya Erskine, Billie Lourd, Xolo Mariduena, Kurt Russell and DJ Marshmello.

However, Kimmel's role in 'Smurfs' remains unclear.

'Smurfs' follows Smurfette as she leads her tiny, blue-skinned kin into the real world to save Papa Smurf after he's mysteriously captured by evil wizards.

The reboot is directed by Chris Miller, whose credits include "Shrek the Third" and "Puss in Boots." Pam Brady wrote the script, based on the comics created by the Belgian artist known as Peyo, reported Variety.

In this new, high-energy take on the classic franchise, the Smurfs are bigger, bolder, and bluer than ever before, bursting from their magical world into ours on an epic rescue mission.

When Papa Smurf (voiced by John Goodman) is mysteriously kidnapped by evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, it's up to Smurfette (voiced by global superstar Rihanna) to lead the charge into the real world to bring him back--and save the universe in the process, as per the press release.

The film opens in theatres on July 18. (ANI)

