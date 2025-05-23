Mumbai, May 23: This year our divas perfectly represented the timeless beauty of the Indian culture at Cannes 2025 with their breathtaking ethnic attires. Following the footsteps of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aditi Rao Hydari, actress Nehha Pendse also opted for a captivating Indian attire for her Cannes debut.

Posing in a traditional white silk saree and a matching blouse, Nehha personified the perfect Indian beauty. She paired the saree with an exquisite neckpiece and complementary earrings. Her regal look was tied up with big white flowers in her bun. The 'May I Come In Madam?' actress attended the film festival representing a premium luxury jewelry brand. Cannes 2025: After Parrot Clutch, Urvashi Rautela Grabs Eyeballs With INR 5.31 Lakh Gold ‘Bikini’ Bag at 78th Edition of French Film Festival (See Pics).

Talking about her choice of attire for Cannes, Nehha said, “Saree is something that I feel most at home in. And along with a saree, flowers are an integral part of my personality. I find flowers in everything I do, be it prints, real ones, or subtle details—so I wanted to bring both those things, which feel like home, onto the red carpet.” Before Nehha, Aishwarya also reclaimed her throne as the ultimate Cannes queen with her latest appearance in an ivory handloom saree with golden embellishment, which she paired with a tissue dupatta and a layered necklace. Airport Diaries: Alia Bhatt Leaves for Cannes 2025 in Fashionable Look Amid Rumours of Skipping Film Festival Due to India-Pakistan Conflict (Watch Video).

Nehha Pendse Opts for Indian Attire for Her Cannes Debut

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nehha Pendse (@nehhapendse)

Joining the list was, Aditi, who made headlines with her beautiful and elegant look in a Raw Mango saree, along with a matching sleeveless blouse. The 'Heeramandi' actress was seen wearing a traditional choker and matching earrings as part of her ensemble. However, one thing that garnered a lot of attention was the sindoor which both Aishwarya and Aditi proudly flaunted during their latest appearance at Cannes. The sindoor and the ethnic attire represented the Indian roots on the International platform. Keeping up with the trend, Nehha also carried her lineage with pride at the film festival.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2025 10:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).