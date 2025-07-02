London [UK], July 2 (ANI): Hollywood stars John Cena and Priyanka Chopra are currently busy promoting their film 'Heads of State' in the UK.

On a promotion spree, John Cena and Priyanka made a captivating appearance on Day 3 of Wimbledon 2025. Priyanka's husband Nick and John's wife Shay Shariatzadeh accompanied them.

The 'Heads of State' co-stars were seen happily posing for the shutterbugs at the UK's most iconic tennis tournament.

For the match outing, Priyanka opted for a gorgeous white dress. Nick looked sharp in a navy blazer and cream chinos. John was seen in a checkered suit.

'Heads of State' is streaming on Prime Video.

The film is helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the filmmaker behind Hardcore Henry (2015) and Nobody (2021). It is an action-packed comedy about the U.S. President (played by John Cena) and the UK Prime Minister (played by Idris Elba), who must set aside their rivalry to thwart a global conspiracy and save the world -- if they can work together.

Carla Gugino, Jack Quaid, Stephen Root, Sarah Niles, Richard Coyle and Paddy Considine also play crucial roles in 'Heads of State'. (ANI)

