Washington [US], March 24 (ANI): Get ready to jingle bell rock with the Jonas Brothers! The trio is set to star in a new holiday movie, 'A Very Jonas Christmas,' which will premiere on Disney+ later this year.

The movie, directed by Jessica Yu, follows Nick, Kevin, and Joe as they navigate a series of obstacles to make it back to New York from London in time to spend Christmas with their families, as per People magazine.

Disney Plus shared the official stills from the movie on its official X handle.

"We're really excited about this project," Nick told People magazine, adding, "One of the things that was so appealing to us was that there's a full album that's coming along with the film that has some holiday music and some other music."

Joe added, "I think Disney was just such a great partner to put the full force of the holiday magic behind this movie."

The first look photos from the movie show the brothers having a blast, with Joe sporting an Elton John-inspired look in one shot, and Kevin and Joe going full-on tourist in another.

The movie, which was shot in Toronto, also stars Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Adam Fishbach, Spencer Berman, and Scott Morgan.

The Jonas Brothers first announced plans for the movie back in January with a hilarious video reenacting the famous Love Actually cue card scene.

'A Very Jonas Christmas' will premiere on Disney+ during the 2025 holiday season. (ANI)

