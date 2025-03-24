Actress Mannara Chopra recently lashed out at IndiGo airlines after claiming that they denied her flight to Jaipur. Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday (March 23) morning, the Bigg Boss 17 fame posted a series of videos and blasted the airlines for not allowing her to board the flight despite being on time at the Mumbai airport. In the videos, Mannara Chopra can be seen panicking and also arguing with the airline staff to let her board the flight. After the videos went viral, netizens slammed the actress for her behaviour towards the staff and for creating a ruckus at the airport. ‘Where Is Empathy?’: Lisa Ray Slams Air India for Denying Medical Waiver to Her 92-Year-Old Ailing Father (View Post).

Mannara Chopra Slams Airline for Not Letting Her Board Flight

In the videos shared by Mannara, the actress can be seen arguing with the airline staff for not letting her board the flight and claiming that she was standing right in front of them. Soon after, another passenger stepped in and slammed the staff for the same. Calling Mannara a "big celebrity," the woman criticised the airline for not assisting her. She also said that the actress was "serving the country" and that the airline couldn't treat her this way, as Mannara recorded the whole incident.

Mannara Chopra Slams Airline for Not Letting Her Board Flight

Netizens Call Out Mannara Chopra for Her Behaviour

The video has now gone viral on Reddit, where netizens are calling out Mannara's behaviour towards the staff. The situation escalated further when the woman accompanying her at the airport defended the actress, calling her a "big celebrity" and claiming she was serving the country. Reacting to this, a user wrote, "She's serving the country by not acting in movies." while another commented, "What is she serving the country? A second-hand embarrassment? What is she serving other than that?" ‘Bigg Boss 17’ Fame Mannara Chopra Faces Fashion Criticism; Netizens Call Priyanka Chopra’s Cousin ‘Lady Khali, Tacky’ and More After Recent Event Appearance.

Netizens React to Mannara Chopra’s Video

Reddit Comments

‘What Is This Behaviour?’

Reddit Comments

Mannara Chopra, who is currently seen in Laughter Chefs Season 2, recently made her singing debut with a soulful rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's song, "Ajib Dastaan Hai Yeh" from the 1960 film Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai.

