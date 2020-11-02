Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 (ANI): On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, his friend and a champion for environmental causes - Juhi Chawla has pledged to plant 500 trees to celebrate the megastar's big day.

The 'Darr' actor has pledged to plant 500 trees for Cauvery Calling, a movement launched last year by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, to revitalise river Cauvery, a major lifeline of southern India which has depleted alarmingly in the last few decades.

The 'Yes Boss' star tweeted: "I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling. From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful & eventful journey. Happy Birthday @iamsrk@ishafoundation"

Earlier in July, on her son Arjun's birthday, the 'Duplicate' actor made a generous donation of 1,000 trees to 'Cauvery Calling'.

Calling the gift, "best insurance plan" for her son, Chawla tweeted, "For my son, Arjun, a 1,000 trees on his birthday, in the Cauvery Calling project. A gift of clean air and water, the best life insurance plan. Can anything be better?"

Chawla, an active supporter of environmental causes, has been a regular supporter of the 'Cauvery Calling' project. The actor has been pledging trees as gifts for many personalities she looks up to, on their birthdays. The list includes Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhonsle, Mahesh Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anil Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and others. She had also donated 1,000 trees in the memory of her late brother, Bobby Chawla, last September.

The 'Cauvery Calling' movement launched in September 2019, is a 12-year project with an ambition to empower 50 lakh farmers to plant 242 crore trees on their own farmlands in one-third of the Cauvery river basin area. The movement promotes tree-based agriculture that will incentivise farmers to plant high-value trees for economic gain and simultaneously restore green cover in the denuded Cauvery basin. (ANI)

