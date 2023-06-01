Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 1 (ANI): Actor Juhi Parmar, who became a household name with 'Kumkum', is currently part of the web series, 'Yeh Meri Family'. She shared her experience of being part of the show and also spoke on the parenting style that has changed with time.

Talking about her experience in the series, Juhi said, "Set in the 90s the nostalgia takes me back to my childhood, when life was much more vibrant, and one could experience the moment fully without being hooked to digital gadgets. The family bonding and simplicity used to make life so real, and it was so heart-warming for me."

Commenting on the parenting style, she added, "90s era brings the true meaning of life, school days, simple life, life was jovial/joyful at that time. Although there is something that I do not relate to like the parenting style from the 90s. The parenting style has evolved a lot since it was in the 90s. In today's time we cannot scold them (I cannot twist my daughter's ears or slap her face) but the purpose of wanting to straighten the kids up remains the same as always."

The 90s-era setting of the series, together with its relatable plot, and characters, made it perfect for desi families. This five-episode drama stars Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, and Anngad Raaj, who portray the many facets of a middle-class family.

Produced by TVF, the new season of 'Yeh Meri Family' is streaming on Amazon miniTV. (ANI)

